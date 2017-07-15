Disney unveils cast and release date for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo movie

It’s been over two years since news broke of Tim Burton’s live-action version of 1941 animated classic film, Dumbo. Now, Disney has finally announced the details of its latest live-action update during a panel at D23 Expo, including the film’s cast, characters, and release date.

As reported by Collider, the Dumbo cast boasts a bevy of award-winning actors. Colin Farrell stars as former circus star Holt Farrier, who’s enlisted by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for his newborn elephant, Dumbo. Michael Keaton plays the persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere and Eva Green is an aerial artist named Colette Marchant. Together, the pair swoop in to make Dumbo a star after Holt’s children (first-time actors Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins) discover the elephant can fly.

The live-action cast is rounded out by Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney, and Douglas Reith. Disney will use state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and his four-legged friends.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29th, 2019. Check out the first photo from the production below.