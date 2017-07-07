DJ Shadow releases surprise EP, The Mountain Has Fallen: Stream/download

DJ Shadow has unveiled a brand new EP. Entitled The Mountain Has Fallen, it serves as a companion record to last year’s LP, The Mountain Will Fall. Its release also coincides with the producer’s ongoing North American tour.

In addition to his previously released cut with Nas, “Systematic”, the EP features collaborations with Danny Brown (“Horror Show”) and Oscar-winning Gravity composer Steven Price (“Corridors”), as well as a new solo work dubbed “Good News”.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, DJ Shadow explained why he enlisted the talents of Brown: “I grew up in an era where everybody in hip-hop was a character, and to me, I like that. I like when people are kind of out there a little bit and doing something completely against the grain. If you look at what is played on the radio and what’s trendy, he goes against all of that in a way that I admire.”

Listen below via YouTube. It’s also available via Apple Music, Spotify, and all other streaming platforms.

The Mountain Has Fallen EP Artwork:

The Mountain Has Fallen Tracklist:

01. Systematic

02. Horror Show (feat. Danny Brown)

03. Good News

04. Corridors (feat. Steven Price)

Catch DJ Shadow on the rest of his summer tour.

DJ Shadow 2017 Tour Dates:

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

07/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

07/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

07/24 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

07/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

07/31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

08/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Music Festival

08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay

08/15-16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/18 – St. Pere, FR @ Le Fort de Saint Pere

09/06 – Pula, HR @ Fort Punta Christo

09/09 – Lulworth, UK @ Bestival

09/25 – Antwerp, NL @ De Roma

09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/06 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

10/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse