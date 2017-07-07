DJ Shadow releases surprise EP, The Mountain Has Fallen: Stream/download

DJ Shadow has unveiled a brand new EP. Entitled The Mountain Has Fallen, it serves as a companion record to last year’s LP, The Mountain Will Fall. Its release also coincides with the producer’s ongoing North American tour.
In addition to his previously released cut with Nas, “Systematic”, the EP features collaborations with Danny Brown (“Horror Show”) and Oscar-winning Gravity composer Steven Price (“Corridors”), as well as a new solo work dubbed “Good News”.
In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, DJ Shadow explained why he enlisted the talents of Brown: “I grew up in an era where everybody in hip-hop was a character, and to me, I like that. I like when people are kind of out there a little bit and doing something completely against the grain. If you look at what is played on the radio and what’s trendy, he goes against all of that in a way that I admire.”
Listen below via YouTube. It’s also available via Apple Music, Spotify, and all other streaming platforms.
The Mountain Has Fallen EP Artwork:
The Mountain Has Fallen Tracklist:
01. Systematic
02. Horror Show (feat. Danny Brown)
03. Good News
04. Corridors (feat. Steven Price)
Catch DJ Shadow on the rest of his summer tour.
DJ Shadow 2017 Tour Dates:
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
07/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
07/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
07/24 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
07/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
07/31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
08/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Music Festival
08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay
08/15-16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
08/18 – St. Pere, FR @ Le Fort de Saint Pere
09/06 – Pula, HR @ Fort Punta Christo
09/09 – Lulworth, UK @ Bestival
09/25 – Antwerp, NL @ De Roma
09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/06 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
10/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse