Doctor Who fans rejoice: Jodie Whittaker to play the series’ first female doctor

After years and years of campaigning by diehard fans, the creators of Doctor Who have finally announced the series’ first female doctor. On Sunday, during Wimbledon no less, actress Jodie Whittaker was confirmed to be playing the iconic Time Lord in a surreal teaser. Watch above.

Whittaker, who has starred in the UK series Broadchurch, Joe Cornish’s outstanding Attack the Block, and one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, will serve as the 13th doctor, following the footsteps of Peter Capaldi, who announced he would be leaving this past January.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet,” Whittaker said. “It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice,” said headwriter and executive producer Chris Chibnall.” Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away.”

“Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm,” championed Capaldi himself. “She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”

As of now, there is no date set for the next season of Doctor Who, though fans can expect the series to return in 2018.