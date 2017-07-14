Menu
Donald Trump treated to Daft Punk medley at Bastille Day parade

French marching band performs renditions of Get Lucky", "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger", and "One More Time"

on July 14, 2017, 11:11am
Today is Bastille Day, one of the most important holidays in France’s history. To commemorate, the city of Paris played host to a large parade, attended by citizens, tourists, President Emmanuel Macron, and a number of foreign dignitaries. Of particular note was the way said parade came to a close: In the spirit of the country’s hometown musical heroes, a French marching band performed a medley of Daft Punk hits, including “Get Lucky”, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”, and “One More Time”, according to the Guardian. Watch footage up above.

Donald Trump was in attendance as President Macron’s guest of honor, but we’re pretty sure the Sentient Cheeto — as well as his press secretary Sean Spicer — were 100% clueless about this repertoire of “Daft Funk” tracks (see below for reference).

sean spicer daft punk twitter 2014 Donald Trump treated to Daft Punk medley at Bastille Day parade

