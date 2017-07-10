Menu
Dr. Dre serves up blaring new track “Gunfiyah”: Stream

West Coast titan's first solo track since 2015's Compton

July 10, 2017
Sunday night marked the premiere of HBO’sThe Defiant Ones, a documentary series about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine directed by Allen Hughes. During its airing, a new track was debuted called “Gunfiyah” and now it’s available for those who missed out.

(Read: HBO’s The Defiant Ones: An Interview with Allen Hughes)

“Gunfiyah” is Dre’s first solo track since his alleged final album, 2015’s Compton. It sounds like a throwaway from those recording sessions as the production features lush horns and double-time flow. The lyrics find the West Coast titan rapping about his rise to fame. “I been rollin’ up haze in the studio for days just to work for a wage/ Now I’m on, fuckin’ paid in this mothafucka/ Who got a hit just like this? And got heart and rich like this?/ Never failed, 20 years and he still got grip like this.”

Hear it below.

In case you missed it, here’s The Defiant Ones trailer below.

