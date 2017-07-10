Dr. Dre serves up blaring new track “Gunfiyah”: Stream

Sunday night marked the premiere of HBO’sThe Defiant Ones, a documentary series about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine directed by Allen Hughes. During its airing, a new track was debuted called “Gunfiyah” and now it’s available for those who missed out.

“Gunfiyah” is Dre’s first solo track since his alleged final album, 2015’s Compton. It sounds like a throwaway from those recording sessions as the production features lush horns and double-time flow. The lyrics find the West Coast titan rapping about his rise to fame. “I been rollin’ up haze in the studio for days just to work for a wage/ Now I’m on, fuckin’ paid in this mothafucka/ Who got a hit just like this? And got heart and rich like this?/ Never failed, 20 years and he still got grip like this.”

Hear it below.

In case you missed it, here’s The Defiant Ones trailer below.