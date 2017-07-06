Eagles of Death Metal and Offspring members defend Dickies frontman’s misogynistic rant

Eagles of Death Metal photo by Philip Cosores
At a Warped Tour stop in Denver on June 25th, Dickies frontman Leonard Grave Phillips verbally accosted a female crew member. According to Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, the crew member had taken offense to a lot of what Phillips had said from stage during the tour, and held up a sign during the Denver show, which both parties knew to be Dickies’ final stop. In response, Phillips called the woman a “cunt,” said he’d “fucked farm animals that were prettier than you,” and encouraged the audience to chant “Blow me!”, after which the protestor threw her sign at the stage.
Responding to the controversy that followed, Phillips issued a non-apology via social media, stating in part, “I understand the word ‘cunt’ is inflammatory and that many women have been abused by this word. I should have called her an ‘asshole.'” Read the full statement here.
Speaking up in defense of Phillips, outspoken Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes and Offspring guitarist Noodles invoked freedom of speech and defending the name of rock and roll while mocking the notion of safe spaces. In an Instagram post, Hughes called out “enemies of free speech” while adhering to the idea of rock and roll being “about saying whatever the fuck you want!” He went on to define a safe zone as “a place that exists in your home not at the place you voluntarily drive to and walk into and sit in an audience of that exists in a public place.”
For his part, Noodles chimed in with similar thoughts, stating, “It takes some real guts (or is it idiocy?) to demand a ‘safe space’ where nobody really wants or expects one to be, even though it really is a pretty goddamn safe place to begin with.” To top it off, he closed his statement with “fuck you, kiss my ass, blow me, blow me, blow me, you fat fucking cunts and assholes.” Oddly enough, Noodles recently tweeted against misogyny, but I guess that all goes out the window in defending one of punk rock’s own.
Watch the incident in question below, followed by Hughes and Noodles’ full statements.
The Dickies forever !!!!the Dickies for all time!!!! long live freedom of speech and long live the notion that rock 'n' roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it's offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can't stand for anyone else to be free !!!!sticks and stones, my friends,sticks and stones!!!….., and PS a safe zone is a place that exists in your home not at the place you voluntarily drive to and walk into and sit in an audience of that exists in a public place….. maybe the people that don't like the Dickies can start a Gofundme for a good old fashioned "offensive" book bonfire!!!! Or maybe the enemies of free speech can start a Gofuckyourselffund campaign !!!I think we could raise money for that!!!! The enemies of free speech must be stopped at all costs!!!! Does anyone remember Lenny Bruce….. if Jim Morrison's obscenity arrest in Florida had taken place today I wonder how many members of the crowd would've cheered for the police…. and I don't know if anyone knows this about rock 'n' roll but it's been sexualized from the get go i.e. the words rock and roll…. or maybe the fact that every fucking rock 'n' roll song is either about butt fucking or having sex with a 16 or 17-year-old. allow me to quote the Beatles "she was just 17"….. or l"Ringo Starr "she 16 she's beautiful and she's mine",…. or how about Willie Dixon "I'm your back door man The men don't know but the little girls they understand". Or Bill Haley and the comets "I'm like a one eyed cat peeping in the seafood store"..,or Beyoncé's "naughty girl"….. and for anyone who is curious as to whether or not Rock'n'Roll has got something to do with penises in general just listen to grace Jones's "pull up to the bumper" or open up the cover to the Steppenwolf album entitled " for ladies only" or listen to basically any of the fucking lyrics to any PJ Harvey song….(but if you talk to your psychiatrist he'll tell you that everything has to do with penises from skyscrapers to the cover of Disney's "little mermaid") what would happen if we tried to remake Fast Times at Ridgemont High today. we could call it "Safe times or else"!! #thedickies
Who would've thought that, in 2017, The Dickies would become "The Most Dangerous Band In America?" I'd like to congratulate The Dickies on finally achieving this great honor and distinction. Though they've long been one of my favorite bands I never thought of them as dangerous. Sure they play loud and fast but they're also so goddamn melodic and fun. I honestly don't see how anyone could seriously take offense from anything they do or say. Perhaps that just makes this achievement all the more important, so congratulations to The Dickies, and thank you for your years of service to the punk rock cause. I'd also like to thank the passive-aggressive idiot, or idiots, who precipitated this event by protesting a joke, from the side of the slam pit, at a punk rock show. It takes some real guts (or is it idiocy?) to demand a "safe space" where nobody really wants or expects one to be, even though it really is a pretty goddamn safe place to begin with. I am also looking forward to seeing The Dickies tomorrow night with @vandalsofficial , @wellhungheart and @guttermouthofficial because fuck you, kiss my ass, blow me, blow me, blow me, you fat fucking cunts and assholes. Sincerely, Noodles