This evening, Roger Waters played the second of two nights at Chicago’s United Center. During the show’s encore, Waters welcomed hometown son made good, Eddie Vedder, to the stage to join him in performing “Comfortably Numb”. The Pearl Jam frontman played along on acoustic guitar and singing the song’s chorus. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Waters and Vedder previously joined forces to perform the song at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting victims of Hurricane Sandy.

