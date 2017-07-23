Eddie Vedder to honor David Letterman with Mark Twain Prize for Humor

Back in April, David Letterman inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a heartfelt speech befitting the legendary Seattle band—come October, Eddie Vedder will have the chance to return the unique favor. It’s been announced that Vedder is joining the group honoring Letterman as he becomes the 20th recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Letterman, who garnered 52 Emmy nominations (winning 10) and 2 Peabodys in his storied career, is a huge music fan and has over thirty years of history with Pearl Jam and Vedder, who was awarded one of the coveted final Late Show performing slots back when Letterman hosted the show. Subbing for a sickly Neil Young, Letterman brought down the house with his Hall of Fame induction speech (and, one has to imagine, his amazing, amazing beard) so Vedder has a lot to live up to.

Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman, Martin Short and last year’s winner Bill Murray will also be among those appearing at the event, which serves as a major fundraiser for the Kennedy Center’s educational and artistic initiatives that benefit students, teachers and arts programs around the country. The event takes place on October 22nd, and tickets go on sale on August 9th. The show will be broadcast on PBS on Nove—as long as Letterman nemesis Donald Trump doesn’t shut the channel down between then and now.

For more Letterman and Vedder love, check out the latter’s thrilling rendition of “Betterman” on the former’s last week hosting the Late Show.