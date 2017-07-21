Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton share video for haunting new song “Planets”: Watch

Because working with Metric and Broken Social Scene clearly wasn’t enough for her, Emily Haines has revived her The Soft Skeleton solo project. She hadn’t recorded under the moniker since the 2007 EP What Is Free to a Good Home?, but now the band’s first effort in a decade, Choir of the Mind, is set for a September 15th release.

The 13-track album was first previewed with the lead single, “Fatal Gift”, last month. Today, a second listen has been delivered in the form of the haunting “Planets”. The track is completely ethereal, built on little more than Haines’ layered vocal harmonies and a piano that plays like it’s lost in the beauty of space. It’s a touching meditation on loss as Haines sings, “Watching it end, watching it burn/ Out of habit, know the patterns/ Broken the fragments, float in space/ People drift away.”

The track comes via its equally simple music video, which finds Haines stoically pacing a stark room dragging a baseball bat behind her, as if she’s ready to go all Beyoncé in “Hold Up”, but finds herself far too sad to reach that point of gleeful release. Check it out above.