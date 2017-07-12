Menu
Empress Of claps back at her critics with new song “Go to Hell”: Stream

It's the first new solo material from the indie pop singer in more than a year

on July 12, 2017, 10:35am
Empress Of (née Lorely Rodriguez) has stayed busy since the release of 2015’s Me by collaborating with the likes of Blood Orange and Darkstar, not to mention dropping the occasional single. Now, she’s back with a new song, the sunny, smirking “Go to Hell”.

A light, tropical beat and a rhythmic flurry of handclaps serve as a backdrop to Empress Of’s breezy vocals, which confronts anybody that’d pretend they know what’s best for her. “Everyone around me thinks I’m going to fail,” she sings, “But they can go to hell.”

I think that’s a sentiment we can all get behind. Listen to it below.

 

 

 

