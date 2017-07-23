Menu
Father John Misty is already mixing his next album, with target for 2018 release

Josh Tillman jokes that the forthcoming effort will be titled, Pure Comedy 2

on July 23, 2017, 2:40pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Father John Misty is still very much in the midst of the album cycle for his latest opus, Pure Comedy, one of our favorite records of the year thus far, but he’s apparently also been hard at work on his next record.

Josh Tillman told an audience in Sydney last night that he’s prepared to begin mixing the record next week, which he joked will be called Pure Comedy 2. That would be great news for fans of the philosophical psilocybin lothario, although with Tillman, who clearly enjoys fucking with people, it’s often hard to tell when he’s being forthright, so who knows? If he is though, look for it in 2018.

