Feist expands 2017 North American tour

Photo by Lior Philips

Feist recently concluded a leg of North American tour dates in support of her latest album, Pleasure. Now, she’s lined up new West Coast shows, including stops in Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland. See her complete list of upcoming dates below.

Feist 2017 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

07/20 – Mainz, DE @ Zitadelle Open Air

07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival

07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

07/27 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/28 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/31 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dell’Arte

08/02 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/07 – Trakai, LV @ Trakai Island Castle

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen

09/28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Watch Feist’s video for “Pleasure”: