Feist expands 2017 North American tour

Photo by Lior Philips
Feist recently concluded a leg of North American tour dates in support of her latest album, Pleasure. Now, she’s lined up new West Coast shows, including stops in Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland. See her complete list of upcoming dates below.
Feist 2017 Tour Dates:
07/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
07/20 – Mainz, DE @ Zitadelle Open Air
07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival
07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
07/27 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/28 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/31 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dell’Arte
08/02 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/07 – Trakai, LV @ Trakai Island Castle
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen
09/28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
10/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Watch Feist’s video for “Pleasure”: