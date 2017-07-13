Menu
Feist shares new “Century” video featuring Jarvis Cocker: Watch

In continued support of Feist's Polaris Prize-nominated Pleasure LP

by
on July 13, 2017, 1:11pm
0 comments

Earlier today, Feist’s latest album, Pleasure, was announced as a finalist for the 2017 Polaris Prize. The Canadian singer-songwriter has now shared a new music video for LP single “Century” featuring Jarvis Cocker.

Directed by Scott Cudmore, it follows an intense dance battle/brawl set underneath an overpass. Feist appears in the clip, opposite a [pun intended] feisty lookalike character; Cocker surfaces for a cameo around the 4:19 mark. Check it out above.

Pleasure is out now; Feist recently added new dates to her upcoming North American tour.

