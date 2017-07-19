Felicity Jones to play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in new biopic

Following memorable roles in Rogue One and The Theory of Everything, for which she received an Oscar nomination, Felicity Jones has nabbed her next project: The 33-year-old English actress will portray Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, a new biopic focused on the Supreme Court Justice.

Directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers, Shameless), the upcoming project will chronicle Ginsburg’s life and career as she tirelessly fought for equal rights and the advancement of women’s rights. Her early years were spent studying law at Harvard University and Columbia Law School. She was then appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and confirmed to the Court, becoming the second female ever to do so after Sandra Day O’Connor.

On the Basis of Sex was written by Daniel Stiepleman and received placement on the 2014 Black List, a prestigious ranking of Hollywood’s best un-produced scripts. Robert W. Cort (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Runaway Bride) is set to produce alongside executive producer Ram Bergman (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). As far back as 2015, Natalie Portman was being heavily considered to take on the Ginsburg role.

Along with the forthcoming biopic, Jones was recently tapped to star in Swan Lake, a film inspired by the eponymous ballet story. Earlier this year, she appeared in the excellent indie drama A Monster Calls.