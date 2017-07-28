Fleet Foxes cover Phish’s “Bouncing Around the Room” live in Maine: Watch

Featured photo via Instagram/StageLightPhotography

Earlier this week, during the fifth night of Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden, Phish treated the audience to a surprise cover of the 2008 Fleet Foxes original “White Winter Hymnal”. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was delighted by the affair, writing on Instagram that the jam band’s rendition was “cool” and so wild.”

Still humbled by the cover, Fleet Foxes returned the favor last night by taking on Phish’s Lawn Boy cut “Bouncing Around the Room” during their US tour opener in Portland, Maine. Will Phish leader Trey Anastasio express his approval of this cover? We’ll have to wait and see. Check out fan-caught footage above (via Relix).

Fleet Foxes’ US tour behind new album Crack-Up continues tonight at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House