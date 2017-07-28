Fleet Foxes cover Phish’s “Bouncing Around the Room” live in Maine: Watch

Featured photo via Instagram/StageLightPhotography
Earlier this week, during the fifth night of Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden, Phish treated the audience to a surprise cover of the 2008 Fleet Foxes original “White Winter Hymnal”. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was delighted by the affair, writing on Instagram that the jam band’s rendition was “cool” and so wild.”
Still humbled by the cover, Fleet Foxes returned the favor last night by taking on Phish’s Lawn Boy cut “Bouncing Around the Room” during their US tour opener in Portland, Maine. Will Phish leader Trey Anastasio express his approval of this cover? We’ll have to wait and see. Check out fan-caught footage above (via Relix).
Fleet Foxes’ US tour behind new album Crack-Up continues tonight at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.
Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre
09/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
$ = w/ Animal Collective
^ = w/ Beach House