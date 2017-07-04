Foo Fighters debut new song “Dirty Water” in Paris: Watch

Feature photo by Nathan Dainty

Foo Fighters are set to return in September with their new album, Concrete and Gold. Following the premiere of lead single “Run”, the band has furthered previewed the record as they tour the UK and Europe this summer. So far we’ve seen fan-shot footage of “La Dee Da”, “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, and the Taylor Hawkins-led “Sunday Rain”. During a gig in Paris on Monday, the band debuted another track, an arena-sized rocker called “Dirty Water”. You can find video of that performance up above.

Concrete and Gold arrives in stores on September 15th. Along with a new album, Foo Fighters have lined up a massive US tour as well as CAL JAM, an epic one-day festival featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, and The Kills.