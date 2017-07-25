Menu
Foster the People perform “Sit Next to Me” on Corden: Watch

In support of the Los Angeles outfit's latest album, Sacred Hearts Club

on July 25, 2017, 10:26am
Last week, Foster the People dropped their third studio effort, Sacred Hearts Club. Appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden Monday evening, the indie pop outfit supported the release with a performance of single “Sit Next to Me”.

Led by frontman and main songwriter Mark Foster, whose hair was sleekly slicked back, Foster the People played within a club-like stage setup inspired by the neon-lit artwork of their album. Replay it all up above.

