Foster the People release new album Sacred Hearts Club: Stream/download

Foster the People are back today with their brand new album, Sacred Hearts Club. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the LP in full below.

(Read: Ranking Every Alternative Rock Hit From Worst to Best)

Sacred Hearts Club serves as the Los Angeles indie pop outfit’s third full-length to date, coming after 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’s Torches. It collects 12 new songs, including the early offerings “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy”.

“One of my favorite things about music is that it’s unifying,” Foster the People noted on Twitter. “We wrote these songs to reflect joy in a time where people have needed it more than ever and we thought it was a good time to share them with you.”

In support of the record, the group will tour the US for the next few months.

Sacred Hearts Club Artwork:

Sacred Hearts Club Tracklist:

01. Pay the Man

02. Doing It for the Money

03. Sit Next to Me

04. SHC

05. I Love My Friends

06. Orange Dream

07. Static Space Lover

08. Lotus Eater

09. Time to Get Closer

10. Loyal Like Sid & Nancy

11. Harden the Paint

12. III