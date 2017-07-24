Frank Ocean and director Spike Jonze appear to be working on a new visual project

Photo by Phillip Cosores

At FYF Fest in Los Angeles over the weekend, Frank Ocean had his set crashed by longtime fan Brad Pitt. The actor wasn’t the only A-list celebrity on hand for the R&B crooner’s performance.

Renowned director Spike Jonze was also in attendance and could be seen filming Ocean’s set (see our photo above). As The Guardian notes, Jonze — known for his work on such films as Her and Being John Malkovich and music videos for Kanye West, Daft Punk, and Björk — was also reportedly spotted filming Ocean’s set at Lovebox Festival in London earlier this month. It’s unclear whether Jonze was simply directing the visuals for the performances or something more expansive; we’ve reached out to Ocean’s representatives for more information.

An official project between Jonze and Ocean has yet to be announced, but considering their combined talents, whatever the result is sure to be worth the wait. In the meantime, revisit both of Ocean’s 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, as well as his guest appearances on the new LPs from Calvin Harris and Tyler, the Creator.

Rewatch Pitt’s cameo at FYF Fest: