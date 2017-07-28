Future and Nicki Minaj link up for “You Da Baddest”: Stream

Taking a page from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, Future continues to tinker and add on to his pair of 2017 releases. Last month, he added a Chris Brown collaboration called “Pie” to HNDRXX, and the YG-aided “Extra Luv” to his self-titled album. Now, he’s unveiled a new track with Nicki Minaj, “You Da Baddest”, which is the new closing track for HNDRXX. Take a listen below.

Future and Minaj previously linked up on the DJ Khaled track “Do You Mind”.

Update: There’s now a video for “You Da Baddest”, which you can see below.