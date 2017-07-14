Garbage channel Patti Smith on brooding new song “No Horses”: Stream

Recently, Garbage kicked off their joint co-headlining tour with Blondie. In support of arguably one of the best treks of the season, Shirley Manson & co. have let loose a brand new song called “No Horses”. Brooding, and with a hint of industrial harshness, the track can be streamed below.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Garbage spoke at length about how the piece came together. ‘No Horses’ started as a jam, hardly any music, like a lot of these weird noise loops, and Shirley sang this amazing line over it,” drummer Butch Vig explained. “It’s very Patti Smith stream of consciousness, very pertinent politically to what’s going on.” Manson chimed in, noting the song’s Scottish ties (Manson herself is from Edinburgh):

“It’s actually a song that’s very un-Garbage like. I was driving through the Scottish countryside last year and looking at these fields of horses and thinking, what will happen to them when we don’t need them as much as we once did? When they’re no longer working beasts, what will happen to the horses? So it’s an imagining of the future where the authorities destroy anything that doesn’t make large amounts of money.”

Find all the dates of Garbage and Blondie’s “Rage and Rapture Tour” below. Garbage hope to begin recording a new album — the follow-up to 2016’s Strange Little Birds — later in the year; 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of their sophomore record, Version 2.0, and they plan to celebrate the occasion with a special tour.

Blondie and Garbage 2017 Tour Dates

07/14 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre %

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts %

07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino %

07/21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom %

07/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival %

07/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark #

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts #

07/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre #

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

08/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

08/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #

08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *

09/15 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino *

10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival *

% = w/ John Doe & Exene Cervenka

# = w/ Deap Vally

* = Garbage solo