Godspeed You! Black Emperor to release new album, Luciferian Towers

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will return in September with a new album called Luciferian Towers. The experimental outfit’s third release since reuniting in 2010, it follows 2012’s Polaris Prize-winning ‘Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.

Luciferian Towers boasts four tracks spanning 44:54 in length. According to a one-sheeter from Constellation Records, the album was made “in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. Eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motorboat.”

The band goes on to note that Luciferian Towers was informed by “an end to foreign invasions”; “an end to borders”; “the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex”; “healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as inalienable human right”; and “the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again.”

Luciferian Towers will arrive September 22nd through Constellation and will be available on 180gram vinyl and CD with a 100% recycled paperboard gatefold jacket. Also, there will be “no export to Israel.”

Luciferian Towers Tracklist:

01. Undoing a Luciferian Towers

02. Bosses Hang

03. Fam/Famine

04. Anthem For No State

Find more details, including descriptions for each song, via the press release below.

In October, GSY!BE will embark on a European tour:

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13-14 – Rome, IT @ Romaeuropa Festival

10/15 – Fribourg, CH @ Frison

10/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/17 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

10/18 – Rennes, FR @ Théâtre National de Bretagne

10/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Tobogan

10/21 – Strassbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

10/22 – Lille, FR @ La Condition Publique

10/23 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

10/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

10/31 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/01 – Brussels, BE @ TBA

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/05 – Hannover, DE @ Indiego

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre