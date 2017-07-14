Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong form supergroup called Armstrongs

Photos by Philip Cosores

If you grew up listening to punk in the ’90s, there were two musicians with one surname you undoubtedly idolized. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong weren’t related, but they were icons of the East Bay scene. Now, in the most logical move in pop-punk supergroup history, they’ve joined forces as a new band called — wait for it — Armstrongs.

To round out the group, they decided to keep things in the Armstrongs family — literally. Billie Joe’s drummer son Joey (of SWMRS) and Tim’s nephew Rey are also part of the band. To introduce the too-good-to-be-true collaboration, they’ve shared a single called “If There Was Ever a Time”. The track is a cry for unity, which is fitting considering the band that wrote it. Take a listen:

The track is available now digitally or as a flexi-disc limited to 1,000 pressings via Hellcat Records. All proceeds will benefit 924 Gilman, a nonprofit all-ages punk venue in East Bay where Green Day and Rancid played in their early years. You can also hear “If There Was Ever a Time” in the upcoming documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk.