Gregg Allman’s first posthumous single, “My Only True Friend”, released: Stream

Before Gregg Allman lost his battle with cancer back in May, he was working on a new album with his touring band and producer Don Was. Entitled Southern Blood, the record has now been finished and is set for a September 8th release via Rounder Records.

Today, the first single from the album — and Allman’s first posthumous release — has premiered online. “My Only True Friend” is a stately road song that’s more torn about getting back out onto the pavement than relieved. Though the sad admission, “You and I both know/ The road is my only true friend” is the crux of the theme, it’s the reiterated line, “I hope you’re haunted by the music of my soul/ When I’m gone” that will no doubt ring most dolefully with fans.

Take a listen below.