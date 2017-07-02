Grimes creates soundpack for ROLI’s new synthesizer: Listen

Producer extraordinaire Grimes has teamed up with leading London-based music tech company ROLI to create a unique soundpack for the company’s signature Seaboard synthesizer. After launching Seaboard, which is a type of synth that allows musicians to play in-between notes, ROLI added BLOCKS, a touch screen modular system, and NOISE, a music making app for iOS devices. Grimes designed a soundpack for both BLOCKS and NOISE she dubbed Electromagnetic Pulse.

The Canadian artist apparently drew inspiration from such disparate sources as DARPA, her dog and the Battle of Stalingrad when creating her sounds. “My worst nightmare is being in the battle of Stalingrad. They just had the Russian symphony performing throughout the battle,” Grimes explains with her usual jittery enthusiasm in a trailer for the project. “My last album was just too many guitars, so [this] is just the opposite of guitars.”

Watch Grimes explain her soundpack in the trailer below.