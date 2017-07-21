Grizzly Bear unveil new song “Neighbors”: Stream

Grizzly Bear are prepping a new album for August 18th. Titled Painted Ruins, it’s the fifth album from the indie rockers and their first since Shields in 2012. Previously, the band the teased release with “Three Rings”, “Mourning Sound”, and most recently, “Four Cypresses”. Now, another LP fresh selection in “Neighbors” has been revealed. Take a listen below.
Painted Ruins Tracklist:
01. Wasted Acres
02. Mourning Sound
03. Four Cypresses
04. Three Rings
05. Losing All Sense
06. Aquarian
07. Cut-Out
08. Glass Hillside
09. Neighbors
10. Systole
11. Sky Took Hold