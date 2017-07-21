Grizzly Bear unveil new song “Neighbors”: Stream

Grizzly Bear are prepping a new album for August 18th. Titled Painted Ruins, it’s the fifth album from the indie rockers and their first since Shields in 2012. Previously, the band the teased release with “Three Rings”, “Mourning Sound”, and most recently, “Four Cypresses”. Now, another LP fresh selection in “Neighbors” has been revealed. Take a listen below.

Painted Ruins Tracklist:

01. Wasted Acres

02. Mourning Sound

03. Four Cypresses

04. Three Rings

05. Losing All Sense

06. Aquarian

07. Cut-Out

08. Glass Hillside

09. Neighbors

10. Systole

11. Sky Took Hold