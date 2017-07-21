Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Grizzly Bear unveil new song “Neighbors”: Stream

Another fresh preview of the indie rockers' first album since 2012

by
on July 20, 2017, 11:17pm
0 comments

Grizzly Bear are prepping a new album for August 18th. Titled Painted Ruins, it’s the fifth album from the indie rockers and their first since Shields in 2012. Previously, the band the teased release with “Three Rings”, “Mourning Sound”, and most recently, “Four Cypresses”. Now, another LP fresh selection in “Neighbors” has been revealed. Take a listen below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Painted Ruins Tracklist:
01. Wasted Acres
02. Mourning Sound
03. Four Cypresses
04. Three Rings
05. Losing All Sense
06. Aquarian
07. Cut-Out
08. Glass Hillside
09. Neighbors
10. Systole
11. Sky Took Hold

Previous Story
Nine Inch Nails unleash Add Violence EP: Stream/download
Next Story
Foster the People release new album Sacred Hearts Club: Stream/download
No comments
More Stories