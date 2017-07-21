Guns N’ Roses expand 2017 North American tour with 11 new dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

As Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime reunion tour enters its second year, the demand remains strong. Today, the hard rock legends added 11 new dates to their upcoming North American arena tour, including a third date at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, a second date at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and a second date at Los Angeles’ The Forum (and third scheduled show in the city overall, as they’re also set to play the STAPLES Center).

(Read: Slash’s 10 Gnarliest Guitar Riffs with Guns N’ Roses)

Other new stops include Newark, New Jersey; Washington, DC; Hartford, Connecticut; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Sacramento, California; and San Diego, California. See the fully updated itinerary below.

As previously reported, Deftones, Royal Blood, Live, ZZ Top, and Sturgill Simpon are among the support acts set to join Guns N’ Roses over the course of their North American tour.

Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center *

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #

08/05 – Little Rock, AR @ War Memorial Stadium

08/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium #

08/11 – Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University ^

08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau &

08/21 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium &

08/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field &

08/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium &

09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium $

09/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge $

09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium %

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome %

09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio !

10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata !

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

10/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/23 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/03 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Milwaukee, WU @ Bradley Center

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/28 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

* = w/ Deftones

# = w/ Sturgill Simpson

^ = w/ Live

& = w/ Our Lady Peace

$ = w/ Royal Blood

% = w/ ZZ Top

! = w/ The Who