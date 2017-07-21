Guns N’ Roses expand 2017 North American tour with 11 new dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
As Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime reunion tour enters its second year, the demand remains strong. Today, the hard rock legends added 11 new dates to their upcoming North American arena tour, including a third date at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, a second date at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and a second date at Los Angeles’ The Forum (and third scheduled show in the city overall, as they’re also set to play the STAPLES Center).
Other new stops include Newark, New Jersey; Washington, DC; Hartford, Connecticut; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Sacramento, California; and San Diego, California. See the fully updated itinerary below.
As previously reported, Deftones, Royal Blood, Live, ZZ Top, and Sturgill Simpon are among the support acts set to join Guns N’ Roses over the course of their North American tour.
Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:
07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center *
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *
08/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #
08/05 – Little Rock, AR @ War Memorial Stadium
08/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium #
08/11 – Winston-Salem, NC @ BB&T Field at Wake Forest University ^
08/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^
08/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau &
08/21 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Stadium &
08/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Group Field &
08/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium &
09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium $
09/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge $
09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium %
09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome %
09/23 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio !
10/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único De La Plata !
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
10/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/23 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/03 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/07 – Milwaukee, WU @ Bradley Center
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/28 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
* = w/ Deftones
# = w/ Sturgill Simpson
^ = w/ Live
& = w/ Our Lady Peace
$ = w/ Royal Blood
% = w/ ZZ Top
! = w/ The Who