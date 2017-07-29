Guns N’ Roses play “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in tribute to Duff McKagan’s dog, Buckley: Watch

This past Thursday, Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis, Missouri for the first time since their infamous 1991 concert during which a riot broke out and 60 people were injured. Fortunately, Thursday’s concert went down without incident.

There were still a few noteworthy moments, however, such as the band’s tribute to Duff McKagan’s beloved dog Buckley. The King Charles Cavalier spaniel passed away earlier in the day, according to Axl Rose, who proceeded to dedicate the band’s performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven Dog” in Buckley’s honor. Watch fan-shot footage below.

R little guy hung on 4his girls. The best dog there ever was. In this pic, he was just back from fighting crime. Shoulda seen the other guy. pic.twitter.com/y8Q6FWYMPs — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) July 27, 2017

Thank you St Louis. And thanks from @SuHolmesMcKagan ,Grace, Mae and Me to @axlrose and all of you for Heavens Door for Buckley 2nite… pic.twitter.com/4fdTNkx1SZ — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) July 28, 2017