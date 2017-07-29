Menu
Guns N’ Roses play “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in tribute to Duff McKagan’s dog, Buckley: Watch

The King Charles Cavalier spaniel passed away earlier in the day

by
on July 29, 2017, 1:53pm
This past Thursday, Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis, Missouri for the first time since their infamous 1991 concert during which a riot broke out and 60 people were injured. Fortunately, Thursday’s concert went down without incident.

There were still a few noteworthy moments, however, such as the band’s tribute to Duff McKagan’s beloved dog Buckley. The King Charles Cavalier spaniel passed away earlier in the day, according to Axl Rose, who proceeded to dedicate the band’s performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven Dog” in Buckley’s honor. Watch fan-shot footage below.

