Guns ‘N Roses return to St. Louis for the first time since 1991’s Riverport Riot: Video + Setlist

In 1991, Axl Rose abruptly cut off a Guns ‘N Roses performance of “Rocket Queen” to admonish a fan for taking photos. He told security to apprehend the camera; when they didn’t, Rose took matters into his own hands by diving into the audience and scrapping as the band kept (hilariously) chugging along.
When he got back onstage, he declared, “Because of lame ass security, I’m going home!” Rose cutting the show short ignited in a massive riot, which resulted in 60 injuries and roughly $200,000 in damage to St. Louis’ Riverport Ampitheatre.
Watch footage of the incident below:
Last night, Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis for the first time since the incident. Alternative Nation reports that Rose acknowledged the incident during the band’s 31-song set at the Dome At America’s Center. “Ladies and gentlemen, my partner in crime, as we return to the scene of the crime…Slash.”
And guess who else was there? The catalyst himself, “photographer” William “Stump” Stevenson, who just looks like he’s having a great time.
This time, things went a bit smoother. As a tribute to the late Chris Cornell, the band even offered up a faithful cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Watch that and some other fan-shot footage from the show below.
Setlist:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
Attitude (Misfits cover) (with “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” intro)
This I Love
Civil War (Voodoo Chile outro)
Yesterdays
Coma
Slash Guitar Solo (with “Johnny Be Good” jam in the middle )
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Used to Love Her
My Michelle
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)
November Rain (with “Layla” piano exit intro)
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (“Only Women Bleed” intro)
Nightrain
Encore:
Sorry
Patience
Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)
Don’t Cry
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City