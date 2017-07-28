Guns ‘N Roses return to St. Louis for the first time since 1991’s Riverport Riot: Video + Setlist

In 1991, Axl Rose abruptly cut off a Guns ‘N Roses performance of “Rocket Queen” to admonish a fan for taking photos. He told security to apprehend the camera; when they didn’t, Rose took matters into his own hands by diving into the audience and scrapping as the band kept (hilariously) chugging along.

When he got back onstage, he declared, “Because of lame ass security, I’m going home!” Rose cutting the show short ignited in a massive riot, which resulted in 60 injuries and roughly $200,000 in damage to St. Louis’ Riverport Ampitheatre.

Watch footage of the incident below:

Last night, Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis for the first time since the incident. Alternative Nation reports that Rose acknowledged the incident during the band’s 31-song set at the Dome At America’s Center. “Ladies and gentlemen, my partner in crime, as we return to the scene of the crime…Slash.”

And guess who else was there? The catalyst himself, “photographer” William “Stump” Stevenson, who just looks like he’s having a great time.

This time, things went a bit smoother. As a tribute to the late Chris Cornell, the band even offered up a faithful cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Watch that and some other fan-shot footage from the show below.

Setlist:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Attitude (Misfits cover) (with “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” intro)

This I Love

Civil War (Voodoo Chile outro)

Yesterdays

Coma

Slash Guitar Solo (with “Johnny Be Good” jam in the middle )

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Used to Love Her

My Michelle

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain (with “Layla” piano exit intro)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (“Only Women Bleed” intro)

Nightrain

Encore:

Sorry

Patience

Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)

Don’t Cry

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City