HAIM cover Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” with cups, mugs, and a box of tea: Watch

With their new album, Something to Tell You, now available, HAIM are out on the road doing promo. That recently included a stop by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the sisters performed their single “Want You Back”. As is standard practice on the program, they also delivered a cover song, putting their unique spin on Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar”.

However, instead of delivering a simple remake of the track, HAIM really made it their own. With Alana “Baby” Haim at the lead, Danielle played percussion using an unusual setup. Instead of any sort of drums, she used a pair of glass cups, a coffee mug, a box of tea, and a couple overturned coffee canisters. Like a true kitchen musician, she played the “kit” with a pair of knives.

Take a look below, and listen to the full thing at the BBC (around the 2:19:00 mark).

You seriously need to see @HAIMtheband's percussion set-up for their cover of Bad Liar 👏 Waiting on the official @SelenaGomez review ✨ pic.twitter.com/827pTfQ8dg — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 11, 2017

HAIM joked that they always end up putting their Live Lounge covers into their regular sets, so make sure you catch the band on their upcoming tour dates.