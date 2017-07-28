Haim covers Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much”: Watch

As children of the 90’s, HAIM grew up to listening to Shania Twain on the radio. Today, the sisters still profess their fandom for Twain and recently debuted a cover of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” during an event celebrating the release of their sophomore album, Some to Tell You. While in Australia recently, the Australia tackled another Twain classic, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, as part of their appearance on triple J’s Like a Version. Watch the video above, and do note: If you want to date one of the Haim sisters, being a fan of Shania Twain is a prerequisite.

Twain herself is also gearing up to release a new album, Now, her first full-length record in 15 years. Perhaps she’ll return the favor and cover a HAIM song in the near future?