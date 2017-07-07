HAIM release new album Something to Tell You: Stream/download

Today marks the big release day of Something to Tell You, the new album from HAIM. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the LP in full below.

The sisterly rock trio’s long-awaited sophomore record follows 2013’s acclaimed Days Are Gone. It features production and songwriting contributions from renowned producer Ariel Rechtshaid, former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, and Grimes and Lady Gaga producer Bloodpop. Dev Hynes and Twin Shadow maestro George Lewis Jr. also have credits. The LP’s lead single, “Right Now”, is accompanied by a video directed by the great cinematic auteur Paul Thomas Anderson.

Despite the outside help, Something to Tell You remains rooted in the Haim siblings’ connection both in and out of the studio. “Each song has the same theme in three different perspectives, from three different women in three different parts of their lives,” Alana told the New York Times. “This whole thing is 100 percent us. We wrote every word, every melody.”

In our review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Ben Kaye wrote:

Something to Tell You isn’t likely to change HAIM’s story, and the sisters’ presence is not going to fade anytime soon, nor should it. But as a recorded artifact, the album falls short of providing a greater realization of the band’s honest potential, losing its better threads in a clutter of noise too loosely woven together to enhance the intended tapestry.

Something To Tell You Artwork:

Something To Tell You Tracklist:

01. Want You Back

02. Nothing’s Wrong

03. Little Of Your Love

04. Ready For You

05. Something To Tell You

06. You Never Knew

07. Kept Me Crying

08. Found It In Silence

09. Walking Away

10. Right Now

11. Night So Long