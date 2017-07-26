Hamilton Leithauser covers Irish folk song “Song With No Name”: Stream

Hateful acts fueled by Islamophobia have been on the rise in America over the last year, according to the Department of Justice. The frightening increase in incidents of bullying and discrimination is no doubt due in part to the dangerous rhetoric and ignorant policies of our Sentient-Cheeto-in-Chief and his similarly despicable GOP cronies.

In an effort to shine a light on this troubling trend, Floating House Recordings is putting out Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia, a compilation album featuring the likes of Hamilton Leithauser, Mac DeMarco, and John Vanderslice. Named for the Greek word for brotherly love, Philia “aims to connect people through music and the arts, to promote the ideals of civic love and respect across America”; all proceeds from the release will benefit Unity Productions Foundation, a nonprofit tirelessly devoted to combating Islamophobia.

Already we’ve heard Heems’ contribution, “Blades”. Today, Leithauser has stepped up to offer his compilation submission: a sobering yet heartfelt cover of “Song With No Name”, an Irish folk tune originally done by Shane MacGowan and The Popes. “With so many real problems in the world, it is disheartening that the President of the United States continues to preach base xenophobia, dim-witted anger, and hate,” the former Walkmen frontman explains to Consequence of Sound. “His signature accomplishment thus far is the amplification of irrational fear and prejudice.”

Hear it below.

The compilation officially arrives August 19th. To coincide, the good people behind Philia have also lined up a series of US concerts featuring artists from the album. As with the release, proceeds from these shows will go to Unity Productions.

Leithauser’s last release was I Had a Dream You Were Mine, his collaborative album with former Vampire Weekender Rostam Batmanglij.

Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia Tracklist:

01. Mac DeMarco – “Don Juan”

02. Drop Electric – “Aisha And The Knife”

03. Heems – “Blades”

04. Hamilton Leithauser – “Song With No Name” (Shane MacGowan And The Popes Cover)

05. Khruangbin – “Ma Be Ham Nemiresim” (Googoosh Cover)

06. Fruit Bats – “Salamander”

07. Small Leaks Sink Ships – “Sympathetic Resonance”

08. Emel Mathlouthi – “Insanity”

09. The Dodos – “Mirror Fake”

10. Vetiver – “Lumiere”

11. John Vanderslice – “Karma Police” (Radiohead Cover)

Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia Tour Dates:

08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Doug Fir Lounge (Fruit Bats and solo)

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall (Veviter & more TBA)

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA (Grubby Little Hands, Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships)

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Night Bazaar (Heems, Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships, Slow Machete)

08/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat (Drop Electric, Small Leaks Sink Ships)