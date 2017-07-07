Hans Zimmer scores Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk with the intense “Supermarine”: Stream

The collaborative careers of filmmaker Christopher Nolan and composer Hans Zimmer have wrought some of the most memorable scores of the last decade and a half. Moving from the fantasy-driven worlds of The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception, the two now tackle World War II with the upcoming Dunkirk. Despite the shift towards true-life realism, it sounds as if Zimmer’s compositions will be no less epic.

The proof comes in today’s newly released song from the Dunkirk soundtrack, “Supermarine”. Screeching guitars, bleats of brass, and a relentless drive of percussion bare all the hallmarks of Zimmer’s past work. They come together here for an intense soundscape that one imagines mimics the quick, ticking thoughts of a true warrior on the battle field. Take a listen below.

Dunkirk hits theaters on July 21st, the same day as the soundtrack is released. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, James D’Arcy, and One Direction’s Harry Styles. Watch the trailer below, followed by the official soundtrack listing.

Dunkirk OST Tracklist:

01. The Mole

02. We Need Our Army Back

03. Shivering Soldier

04. Supermarine

05. The Tide

06. Regimental Brothers

07. Impulse

08. Home

09. The Oil

10. Variation 15 (Dunkirk)

11. End Titles