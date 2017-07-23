HBO drops epic teaser trailer for Westworld season 2 at Comic-Con: Watch

Western sci-fi thriller Westworld went out in a blaze of glory during its first season finale, leaving viewers wondering what’s coming next from the hit HBO series. Although the second season won’t arrive until 2018, the network just left Comic-Con with one hell of a teaser trailer to whet our android appetites. Watch above.

From the looks of it, things are going to be very violent for our second go-around. Now that the secrets behind the origins of Westworld have been revealed, the showrunners can push the series in all kinds of directions. Between the gun-toting Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and the dead tiger waiting for Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), that looks to be the case.

(Read: Comic-Con 2017: Every New Movie and TV Trailer to Watch)

No matter where the new storyline goes, the show will certainly continue to provoke discussions about artificial consciousness, autonomy, and morality. As we can see above, Wood, Wright, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris will return once again, no doubt sparring with newcomers to the cast like Katja Herbers, Jonathan Tucker, and Neil Jackson.

Expect more confirmations in the months ahead.