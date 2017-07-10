Menu
Here We Go Magic’s Luke Temple announces new album as Art Feynman, shares “Can’t Stand It”: Listen

The sunny, psychedelic sound of the new project was inspired by Temple's recent move to the California coast

on July 10, 2017, 4:35pm
Here We Go Magic’s Luke Temple has released numerous records, including last year’s A Hand Through the Cellar Door, under his own name, which has more or less served as a vessel for his more emotional, stripped-down songs. His latest music, however, wasn’t in line with that work, nor did it gel with the indie rock of his house band. Enter Art Feynman, a new alias for the ambitious songwriter.

As Art Feynman, Temple will release a brand new album, Blast Off Through the Wicker. It arrives this Friday, July 14th via Western Vinyl, and was inspired by the artist’s move from New York to the oceanside hamlet of Point Reyes.

In advance, Art Feynman has shared “Can’t Stand It”, a funky, psychedelic slice of afro-pop that evokes Here We Go Magic’s early work. Listen to it below.

Blast Off Through the Wicker Artwork:

unnamed 15 Here We Go Magics Luke Temple announces new album as Art Feynman, shares Cant Stand It: Listen

 

Art Feynman will hit the road with Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier next month. See those dates below.

Art Feynman 2017 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall *
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *
08/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *
08/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
08/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *
08/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *
08/11 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
08/12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub *

* w/ Lætitia Sadier

