Here’s the Shia LaBeouf arrest video

Over the weekend, Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia and charged with public drunkenness, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. The 31-year-old actor apparently approached a police officer early Saturday morning and asked to bum a cigarette. After being rebuffed, “he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” according to the officer. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.” When the officer attempted to arrest LaBeouf, he fled to a nearby hotel. He was eventually detained, booked, and released on $3,500 bond.

Now, the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has shared body cam footage of LaBeouf’s arrest. At one point, he can be heard ranting:

“Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck, who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist? You stupid bitch. I was asking for a cigarette, you said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Word,’ and then you arrested me, you dumb fuck. They got cameras everywhere, you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch.”

TMZ has a second clip from inside the police station. Watch it here.