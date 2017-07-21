Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie teaser premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

Fans of Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold! were treated to new footage of the show’s upcoming two-hour TV special during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. Entitled Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie, the movie is set to finally resolve the mystery of Arnold’s parentage.

Earlier this month, Nickelodeon gave viewers a first look into the updated cast of The Jungle Movie with a video narrated by series creator Craig Barlett. Although it’s been 13 years since the series ended, the film will take place only one or two years later.

Most of the original voice actors are returning for the special, which will pick up with the neighborhood kids in 6th grade and follow their class trip to Central America to follow the map Arnold found in one of the final episodes, “The Journal”. The above clip comes in the form of a video testimonial highlighting Arnold’s many accomplishments, seemingly made for a contest to win the aforementioned trip.