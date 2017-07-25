Hiss Golden Messenger announces new album Hallelujah Anyhow

Photo by Andy Tennille

Last October, North Carolina folk artist M.C. Taylor released his latest album as Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like a Levee. Now, less than 12 months later, the indie folk songwriter is back with the follow-up. It’s titled Hallelujah Anyhow and due out September 22nd through Merge Records.

The forthcoming studio effort collects 10 new tracks with titles such as “Jenny of the Roses”, “Lost Out in the Darkness”, “Harder Rain”, and “When the Wall Comes Down”. All were penned by Taylor and recorded with the help of Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Chris Boerner, Josh Kaufman, Darren Jessee, Michael Lewis, and Scott Hirsch. Vocal harmonies were contributed by Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Tift Merritt, Skylar Gudasz, Tamisha Waden, Mac McCaughan, and John Paul White.

As its title and vivid artwork (seen below) suggest, Hallelujah Anyhow is built on themes of an uplifting, encouraging nature. “I see the dark clouds. I was designed to see them. They’re the same clouds of fear and destruction that have darkened the world since Revelations, just different actors. But this music is for hope,” Taylor writes in a lengthy press statement.

“That’s the only thing I want to say about it. Love is the only way out. I’ve never been afraid of the darkness; it’s just a different kind of light. And if some days that belief comes harder than others, hallelujah anyhow.”

Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

Hallelujah Anyhow Artwork:

Hallelujah Anyhow Tracklist:

01. Jenny of the Roses

02. Lost Out in the Darkness

03. Jaw

04. Harder Rain

05. I Am the Song

06. Gulfport You’ve Been on My Mind

07. John the Gun

08. Domino (Time Will Tell)

09. Caledonia, My Love

10. When the Wall Comes Down

Taylor will hit the road for a North American tour the next few months, including dates alongside Mumford & Sons.

Hiss Golden Messenger 2017 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square ^

08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/12-13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/26 – Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Music Festival

09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

09/15-17 – Bristol, VA @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

09/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

10/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/29 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/30 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/04 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

12/06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

^ = solo performance

# = w/ Mumford & Sons

Taylor’s full statement on the new album:

“I’m from nowhere. That’s the way I feel about it now, right at this moment. Music took me and made me and gave me a purpose and I built my world with it, and now my geography is a musical one, forever. And when I break, when I think about running as far as I can, I remember that there is nothing that does me like music, and I might as well be a poor man in a world of my own devising. Hallelujah anyhow.

Rhythm? I learned it over twenty years in the back of rented vans, in attics and back rooms—hard places to get to, harder places to get out of. And now rhythm is my clock and I live by it. We all do. But it’ll kill you if you’re not careful. It might kill you even if you are. Hallelujah anyhow.

I see the dark clouds. I was designed to see them. They’re the same clouds of fear and destruction that have darkened the world since Revelations, just different actors. But this music is for hope. That’s the only thing I want to say about it. Love is the only way out. I’ve never been afraid of the darkness; it’s just a different kind of light. And if some days that belief comes harder than others, hallelujah anyhow.

Whatcha gonna do when the wall comes down?

When the wall comes down?

What you ought to do is let it lie—let it lie

And in the gathering darkness vow to never go back

It was built by man and you can tear it down

Tear it down, tear it down

Step back, Jack, from the darkness

I’ve seen darker things than night. Hallelujah anyhow.”

Revisit Heart Like a Levee single “Biloxi”: