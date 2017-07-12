Holy Fuck announce new EP, Bird Brains, share title track and video: Watch

Toronto-based experimental noise outfit Holy Fuck took six years between the release of their sophomore album, Latin, and last year’s full-length, Congrats, but they’re not making fans wait so long this time around. Today, the group has announced a new forthcoming EP, Bird Brains, out July 21st via Innovative Leisure.

The four-track collection was recorded live at various studios over the past few years as part of a collaborative process between the members of the quartet who live in different cities. The collective goal was to “capture the raw energy of four people, not apart as bedroom producers, but together as a spirited exchange of ideas, a dynamic interaction that comes from years of friendship.”

To preview the EP, the band has shared the skittery title track and its accompanying music video following a hard-partying protagonist wearing a gigantic bird head through a long night of dancing and inebriation.

The surreal video was directed by Allison Johnston, whose idea was “to explore the idea of mass hysteria, and how easily a group will follow the most confident person in the room. The party in the video is what I grew up believing they always were before I had ever been to one. I wanted every party to be Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre.'” Watch it above.