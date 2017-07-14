Hot Water Music share new single/video “Vultures”: Watch

In September, Hot Water Music will return with Light It Up, their first album in five years. After teasing the release with the anthemic “Never Going Back”, the Gainesville, Florida natives have followed up with another teaser in “Vultures”.

Directed and edited by Andrew Seward, the accompanying video consists entirely of fan-submitted footage from throughout the punk rock veterans’ career to visualize another uncompromising track. “If there’s anything left for the vultures, don’t forget/ It’s a bloody line up when they think there’s a quick paycheck,” the band sings. “Hidden in weakened wrecks/ In the hollow bones.”

Watch the “Vultures” video up top.

The 12-track Light It Up follows 2012’s Exister and is entirely self-produced. It’s due out on September 15th through Rising Records. In support of the album, Hot Water Music has lined up a truncated tour beginning with an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest. Consult the full itinerary here.