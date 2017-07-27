Hulu acquires ABC’s TGIF lineup, including Full House and Family Matters

ABC’s iconic TGIF block of programming is being revived by Hulu. The streaming platform has licensed Full House, Family Matters, Step By Step, Perfect Strangers, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, with upwards of 800 episodes available beginning September 29th.

According to Variety, Netflix was also interested in acquiring Full House to complement its own recent reboot, Fuller House. However, Warner Bros. was wooed by Hulu’s pitch to recreate TGIF.

Variety adds that Hulu is also working to acquire the streaming rights to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.