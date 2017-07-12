Hundred Waters announce new album, Communicating, share “Blanket Me”: Stream

Photo by Jasmine Safaeian

In May, Hundred Waters let loose a new song called “Particle”, and teased that a new album would soon be on the way. They’ve now made good on their word, formally announcing the follow-up to 2014’s The Moon Rang Like a Bell. It’s titled Communicating and expected to hit stores September 14th through the Skrillex-affiliated label OWSLA.

According to a press release, Communicating was written and recorded in the Floridian trio’s shared living quarters. While writing singer Nicole Miglis essentially cut herself off from the outside world and even recorded a number of her vocal parts from inside their home’s closet. The band’s own Trayer Tryon produced the LP at the kitchen table, or wherever he could make space.

The new record is said to be about “breakups, rebirths, searching for peace, getting lost, and discovering unexpected ways of being happy.” Miglis added, saying, “From a broad lens, the album is a breakup. It starts with a need for independence and it ends with an ‘all better’ like we did it: we learned, we loved, we separated, and now it’s time for the next chapter.”

Along with the album news, Hundred Waters have offered up a new single, “Blanket Me”. Hear the moving, piano-driven number below.

In addition to The Moon Rang Like a Bell, the forthcoming LP follows surprise spring EP, Currency, and their fourth annual FORM Arcosanti music and arts festival. In support, Hundred Waters are set to hit the road for a North American tour.