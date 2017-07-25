Hypoluxo have a hard time getting out of bed on new song “Sometimes”: Stream

Adulting is hard. The world throws so much responsibility at us as we get older that it seems increasingly impossible to just relax — let alone have fun. With all that reality facing you, sometimes it just seems easier to stay in bed with the blinds drawn. And I’m literally writing this from under the covers, so you can trust I know what I’m talking about.

Hypoluxo know a thing or two about this sort of procrastination, too, as they demonstrate on their new song “Sometimes”. The track perfectly captures that feeling of trying to find pleasure by not doing a goddamn thing. Guitars skip and bounce carefully and comfortably, like gently kicking your bedsheets to fall in just the right way. Outside, there’s the business of the world (a steady rhythm, a breezing synth), but inside your room, there’s just the sturdy baritone of frontman Sam Cogen: “Sometimes I get/ Sometimes I get over this.”

“‘Sometimes’ is about never wanting to do the things in life we actually have to do,” Cogen explains to Consequence of Sound. “I just always want to stay in bed, so why not write a song about just wanting to stay in bed? We all have so many things going on in our lives that sometimes it’s nice to forget about it all and pretend like there isn’t anything else in the world but a nice pillow and blanket.”

Pull the blanket up and fluff that pillow, then press play below.

“Somtimes” comes from Hypoluxo’s forthcoming EP, Taste Buds. The effort is out August 4th, and you can pre-order it here.