International trailer for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower reveals new footage: Watch

We’re less than a month away from Sony’s elusive adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, so naturally the studio is starting to do some marketing behind the would-be blockbuster. To put it mildly, they’re couching this sucker to the best of their abilities, but that still hasn’t stopped them from doing the bare minimum like releasing international trailers and film soundtracks.
That’s the news today and you can watch the latest trailer above and peep the score for Junkie XL’s soundtrack below. The former reveals a few new scenes, though much of it’s just an expansion on past scenes we’ve already witnessed. The latter, however, hints at some minor spoilers, so beware as you scroll below.
In the meantime, stay tuned to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, where we’ll be discussing all things related to Ka. What’s more, we’ll probably have a bunch of King-related content running in the weeks ahead, even if most of the world will be scratching their heads at what could (and should) have been a buzzy summer event.
The Dark Tower flees across the desert on August 4th. The soundtrack will also follow on that day.
The Dark Tower Tracklist:
01. The Dark Tower
02. The Face of My Father
03. I Kill With My Heart
04. Skin People
05. Getting a Toothbrush
06. Dutch Hill
07. Guardian
08. Arrival in Mid-World
09. His Shine Is Pure
10. The Map
11.Thinny
12. Something Got Out
13. We Don’t Have Chicken
14. Manny Village
15. See Across Worlds
16. There’s Always Another Battle
17. A Chicken, a Goat, and One Bullet
18. Keystone Earth
19. Portal Activity
20. Smiley Face
21. The Creed
22. Death Always Wins
23. Dixie Pig
24. Tall, Dark and Handsome
25. Full Package as Advertised
26. It Will Fall
27. Collateral Damage
28. Hot Dogs
29. Roland of Eld (Main Titles)