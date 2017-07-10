International trailer for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower reveals new footage: Watch

We’re less than a month away from Sony’s elusive adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, so naturally the studio is starting to do some marketing behind the would-be blockbuster. To put it mildly, they’re couching this sucker to the best of their abilities, but that still hasn’t stopped them from doing the bare minimum like releasing international trailers and film soundtracks.

That’s the news today and you can watch the latest trailer above and peep the score for Junkie XL’s soundtrack below. The former reveals a few new scenes, though much of it’s just an expansion on past scenes we’ve already witnessed. The latter, however, hints at some minor spoilers, so beware as you scroll below.

The Dark Tower flees across the desert on August 4th. The soundtrack will also follow on that day.

The Dark Tower Tracklist:

01. The Dark Tower

02. The Face of My Father

03. I Kill With My Heart

04. Skin People

05. Getting a Toothbrush

06. Dutch Hill

07. Guardian

08. Arrival in Mid-World

09. His Shine Is Pure

10. The Map

11.Thinny

12. Something Got Out

13. We Don’t Have Chicken

14. Manny Village

15. See Across Worlds

16. There’s Always Another Battle

17. A Chicken, a Goat, and One Bullet

18. Keystone Earth

19. Portal Activity

20. Smiley Face

21. The Creed

22. Death Always Wins

23. Dixie Pig

24. Tall, Dark and Handsome

25. Full Package as Advertised

26. It Will Fall

27. Collateral Damage

28. Hot Dogs

29. Roland of Eld (Main Titles)