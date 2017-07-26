Iron & Wine shares video for new single “Thomas County Law”: Watch

Today is Iron & Wine mastermind Sam Beam’s 43rd birthday, and he’s chosen to celebrate in a rather morbid way. The indie folk artist has released a video for his new single “Thomas County Law” that finds presiding over his own funeral.

The track itself is a gentle ballad with thumping guitar strums and careful string accompaniments evoking Beam’s earlier work. Its J. Austin Wilson-directed video, however, reflects more on the melancholy lyrics like, “There’s nowhere safe to bury all the time I’ve killed/ Nobody looks away when the sun goes down.” The clip sees Beam as a small town preacher cleaning and prepping his church for a funeral. Only it turns out it’s Beam himself in the casket, as well as on the pulpit and digging the grave.

“The song’s content has to do with both denying and accepting one’s origins,” Beam told NPR about the video, “so I think a film of me giving the eulogy at my own funeral is ecstatically appropriate.” Take a look above.

“Thomas County Law” is the latest single from Iron & Wine’s forthcoming LP, Beast Epic. It’s out via Sub Pop on August 25th, and Beam will begin touring behind the record the very next day. Find his complete tour schedule here, and the Beast Epic info below.

Beast Epic Artwork:

Beast Epic Tracklist:

01. Claim Your Ghost

02. Thomas County Law

03. Bitter Truth

04. Song in Stone

05. Summer Clouds

06. Call It Dreaming

07. About A Bruise

08. Last Night

09. Right for Sky

10. The Truest Stars We Know

11. Our Light Miles