Italian police: Morrissey is lying about alleged confrontation with officer

Italian police are pushing back on allegations made by Morrissey that he was “terrorized” by an officer in Rome earlier this week. Through his nephew, the former Smiths singer accused an unnamed officer of demanding “papers.” When he refused to produce them, the officer began yelling and unlocked his gun, according to Morrissey. As a result of the incident, the singer announced the cancelation of a planned Italian tour. “Obviously, with psychopaths like this on the loose, it is not safe for me to be in Italy,” he explained.

Now, La Repubblica has shared the police’s side of the story, and it appears Morrissey may have omitted some key details. The singer and his nephew were reportedly pulled over after speeding down a one way street in the wrong direction. The officer was on patrol as part of Rome’s anti-terror efforts and his decision to stop the singer and ask for identification is standard protocol under such circumstances, La Repubblica notes. Police also dispute Morrissey’s allegation that the officer threatened the singer with a gun.

Regardless of which side you believe, the incident has led to yet another canceled tour from Morrissey, something fans have become well accustomed to in recent years.