It’s Asgardian armageddon in new Comic-Con trailer for Thor: Ragnarok: Watch

Marvel's next blockbuster drops the hammer on November 3rd

by
on July 22, 2017, 9:34pm
Thank Odin for Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor StrangeThose films were so out-there visually and story-wise that it finally encouraged Marvel to take off the training wheels on a character like Thor. With the third entry in Chris Hemsworth’s solo superhero adventures, Thor: Ragnarok, coming this fall, it looks like the studio has finally embraced the sublime absurdity of the God of Thunder.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

We got our first look at how wonderfully large and cosmically zany Ragnarok is going to be when the first trailer dropped back in April. At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Marvel shared another look at the upcoming blockbuster, and it gives an even deeper look at the film’s scale. Check it out above.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger… The Incredible Hulk!”

(Read: Comic-Con 2017: Every New Movie and TV Trailer to Watch)

In addition to Hemsworth, Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Idris ElbaMark Ruffalo, and of course Tom Hiddleston all return. New members of the multi-series franchise include Tessa ThompsonJeff GoldblumCate Blanchett, and Karl Urban.

Directed by Taika Waititi from a script by Stephany FolsomCraig Kyle, and Christopher YostThor: Ragnarok drops the hammer on November 3rd.

