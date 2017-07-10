Menu
It’s official: Curb Your Enthusiasm returns October 1st

"He left. He did nothing. He returned."

by
on July 10, 2017, 1:17pm
Larry David

HBO has delivered some pretty, pretty, pretty good news: Curb Your Enthusiasm will return on October 1st.

Returning after five years, the show’s ninth season reunites most of the original cast, including Larry David, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman, along with Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham, who joins the show for a multi-episode arc.

Behind the lens, David is working with longtime collaborator Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as the show’s executive producer. Curb vets David Mandel and Alec Berg, who have since launched their own successful series in Veep and Silicon Valley, are also expected to return in some capacity.

The forthcoming season will span 10 episodes. Below, watch a brief teaser clip shared back in November to announce the beginning of production.

