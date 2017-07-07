Jack Black lip syncs Fugazi’s “Waiting Room” like only Jack Black can: Watch

Jack Black will soon light up the silver screen alongside The Rock and Kevin Hart in the Jumanji reboot, but dirty rock remains the actor’s true raison d’etre. He’s recently starred in a music video from Ty Segall and a horror movie by Die Antwoord, and over on Instagram he’s been lip-synching along to songs by Pearl Jam and Guided By Voices.

His latest should please punk fans, as Black lends his spastic, exaggerated style to Fugazi‘s “Waiting Room”, the hit song from their seminal 13 Rooms. Watch it below.

#Fugazi #WaitingRoom #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Black’s lip-synching videos are part of a series he’s dubbed #RadOnes. Consider it your antidote to the endless deluge of Carpool Karaoke that keeps clogging up your feed.